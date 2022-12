UKHSA explains what Strep A infection is and what its symptoms are

Dr Colin Brown of the UKHSA explains what Strep A is and what the symptoms are of the bacterial infection.

It comes as health officials say parents should be aware of the infection, after children in the UK have died from it.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn