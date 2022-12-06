Celtics Head Coach Knows Only One Royal Family

A member of the press asked Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla how he felt about his team playing in front of members of the Royal Family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, were at the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

Following the 13 point win over the Heat, Coach Mazzulla was asked, "Did you get a chance to meet with the royal family?

And if not how was it like having them in the building?" His reply was, “Jesus, Mary, and Joseph?” The reporter giggled before clarifying that she meant the Prince and Princess of Wales, to which Mazzulla calmly replied: