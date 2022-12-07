Ukrainian Nobel Prize Winner Discusses Efforts To Document Russia’s War Crimes In Ukraine

Oleksandra Matviichuk, human rights lawyer and chair of the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her organization’s efforts to document the war crimes Russia has inflicted on Ukraine.

Matviichuk describes how Russian troops deliberately “commit rapes, murders, abductions, and other kinds of offenses against civilians.” Her team is committed to documenting these war crimes “in order to sooner or later hold Putin and other senior political leadership and high military command accountable.”