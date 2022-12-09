Forks Sports Highway – Prisoner Swap, Judge Still a Yankee, UND Hockey One Vote

On today’s Forks Sports Highway we have a loaded-show, kicking off with the breaking news of President Biden agreeing to trade away a Russian Arms Dealer serving a 25-year sentence back to Russia to bring back WNBA star Brittney Griner to America.

Monty has his second annual College Bowl Game preview spectacular, we also have the latest on some major MLB trades and signings-highlighted by Aaron Judge sticking with the Yankees, and we ponder what is going on with UND hockey now that they are out of the Top 20 rankings.

All this and more in local, college, and pro sports.