M-2 Browning

Machine gun.

In this video we talk about everything involved in this gun, how it functions and how it shoots the basic rundown.

Shooting cars, statues, 55-gallon drums, block walls etc.

This gun was used in Pearl Harbor to shoot down Japanese zeros.

It was also used on lightly armed vehicles, boats and low flying aircraft.

The gun was manufactured in the 1930s and was heavily used throughout WW2, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Soviet Afghan War, the Gulf War, etc.

And is still used by the US military to this day.

It is a primary machine gun for Nato countries.

General Dynamics, US Ordinance, and Ohio Ordinance are the manufacturers of the gun.

The type of ammunition used are tracers, round ball ammo, armor piercing incendiary tracer rounds, and api rounds.

This belt fed machine gun can shoot anywhere between 400-600 rounds per minute!

