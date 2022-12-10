6th Gen.Fighter planes planned by UK,Italy,Japan to rival most powerful ones|Oneindia News*Explainer

The United Kingdom, Japan and Italy announced today that they are teaming up to build a sixth-generation fighter jet…designed to rival or eclipse the best warplanes now employed by the likes of China and Russia – and possibly even the United States, the main ally of the trio.

These nations will develop a next generation Tempest fighters that will enter service in the mid-2030s…and will eventually replace the ageing fleet of the Typhoon jets .

Work on developing it is already under way.

The aim is to create a combat aircraft that will provide speed, stealth, use advanced sensors… and even artificial intelligence to assist pilots when they are overwhelmed… or under extreme stress.

In this video, we take a look at this new generation Tempest fighter jet.

