FUNNY VIDEO / Trina's Most Savage Moments 😈 Victorious

The NickRewind channel is the OFFICIAL home of your favorite ‘80s, ‘90s, and ‘00s cartoons and shows.

That’s right—we’re talking all of your slime-covered Nickelodeon childhood dreams come true!

Tune in every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for exclusive digital content from all of your throwback favorites like Rugrats, Hey Arnold, iCarly, Victorious, Kenan & Kel, CatDog, Doug, Rocko’s Modern Life, The Amanda Show, Clarissa Explains It All, Ren & Stimpy, Are You Afraid of the Dark, and so much more!

#FUNNYVIDEO #FUNNY #FUNNIES