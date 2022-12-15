CBN NewsWatch AM: December 15, 2022

Economic crisis in the years ahead?

How rising interest rates mean higher federal deficits, and that could lead to more inflation or possibly something worse; CBN News Financial Editor Drew Parkhill talks about why rates are rising and what Washington could do to prevent a crisis; CBN’s “The Global Lane” talks to NAE Policy Director Christine Sequenza and Mariam Ibraheem, a former apostasy prisoner in Sudan, about how blasphemy and apostasy laws around the world threaten the lives of religious believers; Kathie Lee Gifford discusses her new project: a musical film called “The Way” she made with Christian recording artists that brings the Bible to life (the movie also has a companion book, “The God of the Way”); and tourists are returning to the town of Bethlehem after the Covid lockdowns of recent years.