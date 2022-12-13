CBN NewsWatch AM: December 13, 2022

Is a new Middle East being born?

Leaders from multiple countries gather in Rome to discuss building on the Abraham Accords peace agreements negotiated under the Trump administration; CBN Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell talks about the possibility that Saudi Arabia will join the Accords, the Biden administration’s response to them, and Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to form a new government; Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin talks about how people tell him they’re praying for him- a preview of his interview coming on tomorrow’s Newswatch; landmark gender transition lawsuit filed by 18-year-old Chloe Cole, who says she was coerced into treatments at 15 that have permanently damaged her body- and how the case could open the door for a flood of similar lawsuits; evangelist Demontae Edwards, author of “Discerning of Spirits,” talks to CBN’s The Prayer Link about the importance of discerning of spirits, the work of angels, and more; and a new docudrama from Dr. David Jeremiah and his Turning Point Studios production company- called “Why the Nativity?”- looks at the real season for the Christian season- the birth of Jesus Christ.