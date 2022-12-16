NFT genR5 Collection - Teaser - Renault 5 Electric

Renault announces that it is moving into the online NFT (Non-Fungible Token) market.

NFT are digital certificates of ownership.

They are unique identifiers that cannot be copied, substituted or subdivided.

They are recorded on a blockchain and used as certificates of authenticity as well as ownership.

They can take on the form of an image, video, sound, etc.

Renault’s first NFT collection is called genR5, was inspired by the Renault 5 and will go on sale on 15 December next.

This first project pays homage to the inception of a model that went on to become a 1970s icon, harnesses generative art and unleashes its creativity in 1972 unique NFT (1972 is the year the Renault 5 reached the market).

Each of the 1972 NFT available for sale will represent a Renault 5 with a 9-second video including exclusive covering, and dynamic light and sound animation.