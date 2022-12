Caroline Nokes wants ‘actual apology’ from Jeremy Clarkson

Caroline Nokes describes Jeremy Clarkson’s column about Meghan Markle as a “particularly egregious example” of misogyny.

The chair of the Women and Equalities Committee adds that she wants to see “an actual apology” from the former Top Gear host.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn