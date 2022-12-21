Avatar 2: Why many theatres in the South have refused its release? | Oneindia News *Entertainment

Internationally and in India as well, The Way of Water, the official sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 movie Avatar, has taken the box office by storm.

The Movie has grossed over Rs 1500 crore worldwide since its release and the reception of the film by the audience in India has been phenomenal.

It entered the Rs 100 crore club just a couple of days after its release on 16 December.

Avatar 2 has left behind many big films in 2022, including the best of Bollywood.

Films like Shamshers, Laal Singh Chaddha, Vikram Vedha, and Ram Setu have been beaten convincingly by Avatar: The Way of Water.

These 2022 films hoped to make it big, but Avatar 2 has overtaken it.

This outstanding response is despite the fact that many theatres in the southern part of Indian have refused to release the movie.

Let us know why.

