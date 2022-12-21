Zelensky in US: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet US counterpart Joe Biden at White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that he will visit Washington on Wednesday, where he will held talks with US President Joe Biden.

He is also scheduled to address a joint session of the US Senate and House of Representatives at Capitol Hill.

