UK ambulance workers on strike ‘for our patients’

Ambulance staff at the UK’s state-run National Health Service (NHS) have walked out in the latest series of strikes to hit Britain over pay disputes with the government.

"We're all in it for the care of our patients, and we're not getting to them on time" says paramedic Kirsten Reid on Crawley’s picket line.

In London, members of the London Ambulance Service have trained British Armed Forces personnel to fulfil certain tasks when ambulance workers stage their walkout.