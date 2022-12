Taliban ban on women higher education: Male students walk out from exams in protest | Oneindia News

Male students at Afghanistan’s Nangarhar University walked away from their exams in a show of solidarity with the female students to protest the Taliban’s ban on women’s education.

Footage posted on social media shows students at Nangarhar University, in Jalalabad, and Kandahar University seemingly refusing to sit for their exams. #NangarharUniversity #Taliban #WomenEducation