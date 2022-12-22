NHS Providers: 'Need to see govt around table, discussing pay'

Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospital and ambulance services in England, says they need to see the government “coming around the table to talk about pay”.

Her comments come after thousands of nurses took part in industrial action on Tuesday and ambulance staff staged their biggest strike in 30 years on Wednesday, while unions and ministers remained in a stalemate over pay negotiations.

Report by Patelr.

