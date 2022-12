Kari Lake Trial (Day 2): LIVE IRT (With commentary from NY Attorney)

Day 2 Expectations: As the Plaintiff's clock winds into its final hour, noted pollster Richard Baris aka "The People's Pundit", is expected to be the first (and potentially last) witness called by Kari Lake's attorneys.

He is expected to provide numbers for the Court to convince Judge Thompson that the Defendants were not merely malfeasant, but that their wrongful conduct cost Kari the election.