PM insists ‘door is always open’ when asked about NHS pay

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insists that his and the health secretary's door is "always open to have those talks" when asked about pay for NHS workers.

He adds: "I'm really grateful to all our public sector workers, including those in the NHS.

The government is always wanting to talk to people about what we can do to make sure that their jobs are fulfilling and rewarding… we'd be happy to talk about all of those things." Report by Patelr.

