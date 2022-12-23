Tucker Carlson Tonight (Full episode) - Thursday, December 22
Tucker Carlson Tonight (Full episode) - Thursday, December 22

Fox News host Tucker Carlson gives his take on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy&apos;s address to Congress on &apos;Tucker Carlson Tonight.&apos; Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy joins &apos;Tucker Carlson Tonight&apos; to discuss Sam Bankman-Fried being released from federal custody on $250 million bond.

Gym owner Ian Smith reacts to the Washington Post admitting that exercise helps protect against fatal COVID on &apos;Tucker Carlson Tonight.&apos; Fox News host Tucker Carlson shares a preview of his Christmas special now available to watch on &apos;Fox Nation&apos;.

Gun designer Mark Serbu responds to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau&apos;s war on the &apos;Butt Master&apos; on &apos;Tucker Carlson Tonight.&apos;