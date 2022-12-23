Tucker Carlson Tonight (Full episode) - Thursday, December 22

Fox News host Tucker Carlson gives his take on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's address to Congress on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss Sam Bankman-Fried being released from federal custody on $250 million bond.

Gym owner Ian Smith reacts to the Washington Post admitting that exercise helps protect against fatal COVID on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' Fox News host Tucker Carlson shares a preview of his Christmas special now available to watch on 'Fox Nation'.

Gun designer Mark Serbu responds to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's war on the 'Butt Master' on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'