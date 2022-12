Top 10 Unsportsmanlike Moments in Baseball

These moments are black eyes on baseball history.

For this list, we’ll be looking at times players took cheap shots, disrespected each other, or acted against the spirit of baseball and the code of honorable competition.

Our countdown includes Yuli Gurriel’s Gesture to Yu Darvish, Pedro Martinez and Don Zimmer Brawl, Houston Astros Sign Stealing Scandal, and more!

