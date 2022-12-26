Zelenskyy warns of another wave of Russian strikes before New Year

President Zelenskyy sent Christmas greetings to those who celebrate - but warned that the holiday won't mean an end to Russian attacks
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged his country to prepare for a new wave of Russian air strikes.
Russia is “killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure,” Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on Telegram..