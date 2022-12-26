Miracle on 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street (initially released as The Big Heart in the United Kingdom) is a 1947 American Christmas comedy-drama film released by 20th Century Fox, written and directed by George Seaton and based on a story by Valentine Davies.

It stars Maureen O'Hara, John Payne, Natalie Wood, and Edmund Gwenn.

The story takes place between Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day in New York City, and focuses on the effect of a department store Santa Claus who claims to be the real Santa.

The film has become a perennial Christmas favorite.