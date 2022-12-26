Miracle on 34th Street
Miracle on 34th Street (initially released as The Big Heart in the United Kingdom) is a 1947 American Christmas comedy-drama film released by 20th Century Fox, written and directed by George Seaton and based on a story by Valentine Davies.

It stars Maureen O&apos;Hara, John Payne, Natalie Wood, and Edmund Gwenn.

The story takes place between Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day in New York City, and focuses on the effect of a department store Santa Claus who claims to be the real Santa.

The film has become a perennial Christmas favorite.