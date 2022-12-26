US and UK Embassies Stopped Their Staff to Visit Marriott Hotel Islamabad

This is the first time US and UK embassies are trying to give instructions to their staff not to visit Marriott Hotel Islamabad anymore.
There is a big change after Imran Khan's departure.
This is the first time US and UK embassies are trying to give instructions to their staff not to visit Marriott Hotel Islamabad anymore.
There is a big change after Imran Khan's departure.
This security alert comes two days after a suicide bombing in the capital killed a policeman and wounded six others, the Dawn..