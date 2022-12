Experts worry a new coronavirus variant could emerge amid China outbreak

In today’s Health Alert, experts are concerned about a recent surge in COVID cases in China.

It raises the odds that a new coronavirus variant could soon emerge in that country.

Yes, there has been an extremely rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in China.

The infections are primarily being fueled by the omicron variants, but scientists are worried a new coronavirus mutation could form and again spread across the world.