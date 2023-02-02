US Government Advances $8B Alaska Oil Drilling Plan

'The Guardian' reports that the White House has advanced the ConocoPhillips Willow project on Alaska's north slope.

The drilling project has been fiercely opposed by environmentalists.

Our Native villages are eroding into the sea, thawing permafrost is making infrastructure insecure, and food sources are disappearing, Karlin Nageak Itchoak, senior regional director at the non-profit Wilderness Society, via 'The Guardian'.

And this project would just exacerbate and speed up the climate crisis in the Arctic, Karlin Nageak Itchoak, senior regional director at the non-profit Wilderness Society, via 'The Guardian'.

Critics have also pointed to Biden's about-face on the topic since he ran for president under the platform of ending oil and gas drilling and moving toward renewable energy.

It’s outrageous that Biden seems ready to greenlight the massively destructive Willow project, prioritizing oil industry profits over the future of polar bears and other Arctic wildlife, Kristen Monsell, senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, via 'The Guardian'.

An environmental review by the Bureau of Land Management suggests that a scaled-back version of the project would minimize wildlife disturbances... .

... but would still allow the production of up to 180,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The project would be located in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, the biggest area of undisturbed public land in America.

'The Guardian' reports that the project could be required to scale back even further or be scrapped altogether.

A final decision will be announced in about a month