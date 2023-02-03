Slow News Day/Tim Allen V Pam Anderson/Mr. Beast Gets Hate | The Whiskey Capitalist | 2.1.23

We have yet another slow news day.

We talk about the Pamela Anderson allegations against Tim Allen, which she alleges that he flashed her when she started on the show Home Improvement.

We also talk about the huge YouTuber/Influencer, Mr. Beast, getting hate online for a video he put out about paying to help 1000 blind people regain their sight.

You read that right.

He is actually getting hate for that.

We also discuss the oddity that is happening on Twitter where privating your account gives you more engagement.

It seems that Yoel Roth and the FBI left some rotten easter eggs in the code before they left…