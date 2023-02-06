U.N. Warns Russia's War on Ukraine Could Lead to World War

U.N.

Warns , Russia's War on Ukraine , Could Lead to World War.

On February 6, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that the Russian-Ukraine war has the potential to become a broader world conflict.

'Newsweek' reports that Guterres issued the warning while addressing U.N.

Member nations about the state of the world in 2023.

Guterres reportedly referenced the "Doomsday Clock," which represents humanity's threat of facing global catastrophe by the amount of time to midnight.

This year, the clock now sits at 90 seconds to midnight, ten seconds closer than it was in January of 2020, and the closest it has been since its creation in 1947.

The Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which annually sets the clock, cited Russia's invasion of Ukraine, climate change and persistent nuclear threats.

'Newsweek' reports that Guterres addressed his fears of escalation in the Russian war on Ukraine, warning that it has the potential to draw the world into a broader conflict.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is inflicting end-all suffering on the Ukrainian people with profound global implications.

, Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary General, via 'Newsweek'.

The prospects for peace keep diminishing.

The chances of further escalation and bloodshed keep growing.

, Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary General, via 'Newsweek'.

I fear the world is not sleepwalking into a wider war.

, Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary General, via 'Newsweek'.

I fear it's doing so with its eyes wide open, Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary General, via 'Newsweek'