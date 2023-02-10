Hunt pressed on whether extra help will be given to struggling families

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says the government is giving as much financial support to struggling families as it can, with around £3,500 given for each family across the country on average last year.

When pressed on whether additional help will be given to those who need it, the cabinet minister insists that any extra help has to be within the context of "being responsible with public finances", as he argues that interest rates would go up if not - and this ultimately would hurt people with mortgages.

Report by Patelr.

