Ambulance staff stage fresh strikes as pay dispute continues

UNISON ambulance workers stage another wave of strikes outside London Ambulance Service HQ in Waterloo, in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing.

Joining members on the picket line, UNISON Head of Health, Sara Gorton, says that health workers "seem pretty resolute at the moment".

UNISON is balloting another 10,000 of its ambulance members in England for industrial action, so any further strikes could be the biggest yet for the union, as Ms Gorton warns.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn