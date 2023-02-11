Perry Mason Season 2

Perry Mason Season 2 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series will focus on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason, based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner's novels.

Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage.

L.A.

Is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression -- but a kidnapping gone very wrong leads to Mason exposing a fractured city as he uncovers the truth of the crime.

Directed by Tim Van Patten starring Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Justin Kirk, Shea Whigham, Katherine Waterston, Diarra Kilpatrick, Hope Davis, Tommy Dewey, Paul Raci, Mark O'Brien, Sean Astin release date March 6, 2023 (on HBO)