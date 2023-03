New Zealand braces for severe storm Gabrielle after record floods | Oneindia News

Thousands of people in New Zealand have been left without power as parts of the country endure the start of a severe storm.

Cyclonic storm Gabrielle buffeted Australia's Norfolk Island overnight and has begun to lash the northernmost region of New Zealand.

Authorities in New Zealand on Sunday warned the residents to hunker down and prepare an evacuation plan as Cyclone Gabrielle nears.

