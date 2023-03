Ep 245 - Andy's Diner | Conshohocken, PA - "E L V I S" - Snowing in D.C.

SURPRISE !!!

Cutter and Jake are sharing a movie that is actually LESS than a year old.

By happenstance, they both unknowingly saw, and loved the 2022 movie, "Elvis".

The movie accentuates how Colonel Tom Parker controlled and manipulated much of Elvis's career.

But no surprise here, since our Government, businesses and compromised Media, do this to us, EVERYDAY.

The boys explore how such entities play both sides against the middle.