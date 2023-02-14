Taylor Swift Was 2022’s Highest-Paid Female Entertainer

Taylor Swift Was 2022’s , Highest-Paid Female Entertainer.

'Entertainment Tonight' reports that Swift was the only female entertainer on the annual 'Forbes' list.

It is estimated that Swift made $92 million last year.

'Forbes' suggests that the 33-year-old could make even more this year.

Crashing Ticketmaster with insane demand for her 'Midnights' tour in November suggests an even bigger 2023 for her, as she’ll be on the road for 52 nights across the U.S. with a potential 9-figure payout as a result, Via 'Forbes'.

Despite Swift's enormous earnings, she only came in 9th on the list of the top 10 highest-earning entertainers.

Behind Swift was Bad Bunny with $88 million.

Here are the other top earners of 2022:.

8.

James Cameron ($95 million) 7.

The Rolling Stones ($98 million) 6.

Brad Pitt ($100 million).

5.

James L.

Brooks and Matt Groening ($105 million) 4.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone ($160 million).

3.

Tyler Perry ($175 million) 2.

Sting ($210 million).

1.

Genesis ($230 million)