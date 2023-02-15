Not a Valentines Day in Japan - Pfizer Day

This is the video of the Japanese medical leader going to town on Pfizer and Moderna making it very clear the land of the rising sun is not going to allow the Gaijin's Agenda to exterminate the people of Japan!

(and by association, the people of Asia).

This is translated into English subtitles.

Subtitles done by someone else so I cannot vouch for their complete 100% accuracy, but when you see a normally humble, very professional Japanese man pound his fist into the table numerous times, you get the idea that he's not happy...