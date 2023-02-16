Energy Companies Earn Record Profits Amid War in Ukraine & Global Energy Crisis

'The Independent' reports that energy companies raked in over $200 billion in 2022 amid sky-high oil and gas prices.

The news comes in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, which has driven prices up and stoked fears of an energy crisis.

Here are some examples of how the world's largest energy companies saw profits rise in 2022 compared to the year before.

Centrica , 2021 - $0.9 billion (underlying operating profits), 2022 - $4 billion .

Equinor , 2021 - $8.6 billion (net profit), 2022 - $28.7 billion .

BP , 2021 - $12.8 billion (underlying replacement cost profits), 2022 - $27.7 billion .

TotalEnergies , 2021 - $18.1 billion (adjusted net income), 2022 - $36.2 billion .

Chevron , 2021 - $15.6 billion (adjusted net profit), 2022 - $36.5 billion .

Shell , 2021 - $19.3 billion (adjusted earnings), 2022 - $39.9 billion .

Exxon Mobil , 2021 - $23 billion (net income), 2022 - $55.7 billion