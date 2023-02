Antarctica Doomsday Glacier: Scientists issue warning as they reveal new findings | Oneindia News

On Wednesday, two papers published in Nature journal revealed that scientists studying Antarctica's vast Thwaites Glacier, which is also known as the Doomsday Glacier, informed that warm water is seeping into its weak spots.

As a result, the melting caused by rising temperatures is worsening.

