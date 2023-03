The Truth Why BTS Will Never Win A Grammy.

Nearly 5 million sales, number 1 on the Billboard 200, number 1 top selling album in the history of Korea.

The most popular album in the world of 2019.

Outselling Post Malone, Khalid, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and even Billie Eillish.

They are the only group since the Beatles to have 3 #1 albums in one year.

BTS and their album Map of the Soul: Persona is the most successful and the influential artist of 2019.