London's Saatchi Gallery opens new street art exhibition

London's iconic Saatchi Gallery is hosting a brand new exhibition, designed to take over all of its three floors and showcase "the most comprehensive graffiti & street art exhibition to open in the UK."
London's iconic Saatchi Gallery is hosting a brand new exhibition, designed to take over all of its three floors and showcase "the most comprehensive graffiti & street art exhibition to open in the UK."
This latest exhibition on display at London's Saatchi Gallery captures historic moments in this artistic movement.
Beyond the Streets is thought to be the largest street art exhibition to be held in the UK.