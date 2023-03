Uddhav Thackeray loses Shiv Sena’s symbol and name to Eknath Shinde post EC approval | Oneindia News

After almost eight months since his coup in Maharashtra's Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde's claim on the party's name and bow-and-arrow symbol has been cleared by the Election Commission.

This inevitably is being seen as a huge setback for former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

