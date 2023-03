EAM S Jaishankar says India records largest number of cashless transactions in world | Oneindia News

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India records largest number of cashless transactions in world; Uddhav Thackeray loses Shiv Sena’s symbol and name to Eknath Shinde after Election Commission of India’s approval; Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that drive against child marriage in Assam will intensify; Centre to take over 123 Delhi Waqf Board properties, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan reacts sharply.

#SJaishankar #ExternalAffairsMinister #Raisina@Sydney