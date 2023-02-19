HIGHLIGHTS | Aston Villa vs Arsenal (2-4) | Premier league

Two goals in injury time gave us a superb comeback victory in an all-action encounter at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

Ollie Watkins had put the hosts ahead early on before Bukayo Saka pulled us level with a screamer.

Philippe Coutinho restored Aston Villa's lead before the break, but we came roaring back after half-time.

Alex Zinchenko drew us level with his first Arsenal goal - but it looked as though we would have to settle for single point before the late, late drama.

An own goal from former Gunner Emi Martinez – when Jorginho’s shot hit the bar and bounced in off the keeper’s head – put us ahead and Gabriel Martinelli sealed the win late on, walking the ball in after Martinez had gone forward for a late Villa corner.

It was the perfect tonic after one point from our last three games, and put us back on top of the table.

