Full Highlights - Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators - Match 3 -PSL 8
Full Highlights - Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators - Match 3 -PSL 8

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators are two cricket teams that compete in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), a professional Twenty20 cricket league in Pakistan.

The PSL is played annually, with teams representing various cities in Pakistan.