Seventh week of protests in Israel over Netanyahu's planned judicial reforms

Seventh week of protests in Israel over Benjamin Netanyahu's planned judicial reforms that would allow the government to overrule the Supreme Court
Seventh week of protests in Israel over Benjamin Netanyahu's planned judicial reforms that would allow the government to overrule the Supreme Court
Israeli protesters return to the streets to rally against proposed judicial reforms, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu..
According to organizers, about half a million Israelis marched the streets to protest the judicial reforms of Prime Minister of..