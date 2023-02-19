Feb 19, 2023 - Watchman News - 1 John 4:11-12 - Europe's digital currency, Russia’s SWIFT and More!

Korea prepare for drills, Norovirus is spiking across the United States (Abomination Shot Adverse Event), "Meat Machine" and Ugledar Russian thermobaric attack wiped out half of the city, Europe is now considering a digital currency to counter the U.S. and China’s tech dominance, The US has just accused Russia of committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine, More countries join Russia’s SWIFT alternative, US calls off search for downed UFOs, Syria claims ‘Israeli strike’ on central Damascus and More!