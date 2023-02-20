Kangana's #AskKangana session on twitter; took a Jibe at Ex Bf Hrithik & Diljit | Oneindia News

Kangana Ranaut mocked Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh's acting abilities when a Twitter follower asked her to select her favourite actor amongst the two.

She astonished everyone with her furious response to the question.

Kangana Ranaut, who isn't afraid to share her thoughts on many issues, took a shot at Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh when a fan asked her to choose her favourite actor between the two.

The Bollywood star, who is now filming a Tamil film, took time out of her hectic schedule to host an interactive Twitter session.

While she provided furious responses, it was her assessment of Hrithik and Diljit's acting abilities that piqued the interest of the internet.

