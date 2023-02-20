DAY 060 | Don Lemon Suspended // DeSantis Pro Police Tour + Insider White House BTS w/ Chanel Rion
Welcome to Cancel This Show!

Today&apos;s headlines are full of surprises.

Don Lemon, one of CNN&apos;s most popular hosts, has been suspended from his on-air duties due to a recent sexist comment towards Nikki Haley.

Meanwhile, President Biden is off to Ukraine, leaving Ohio wondering why they were left out.

Austin, TX is struggling with a lack of police presence, causing concern for residents.

And in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis is kicking off what looks like the start of his presidential campaign with his &quot;Pro Police Tour.&quot;