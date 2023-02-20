DAY 060 | Don Lemon Suspended // DeSantis Pro Police Tour + Insider White House BTS w/ Chanel Rion

Don Lemon, one of CNN's most popular hosts, has been suspended from his on-air duties due to a recent sexist comment towards Nikki Haley.

Meanwhile, President Biden is off to Ukraine, leaving Ohio wondering why they were left out.

Austin, TX is struggling with a lack of police presence, causing concern for residents.

And in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis is kicking off what looks like the start of his presidential campaign with his "Pro Police Tour."