Secretary Blinken arrives in Athens to meet with Greek PM

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Athens Monday for scheduled visits with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, Foreign Minister Dendias, and Leader of the Opposition Alexis Tsipras.

According to an official statement, Blinken plans to discuss "defense cooperation, energy security, and our shared commitment to defend democracy." Secretary Antony Blinken's arrival follows a visit to Turkey to meet with President Erdogan and other officials.