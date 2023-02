Govt announces women to get year's supply of HRT for £20

Women's Health Minister Maria Caulfield has announced women in England will be able to access cheaper hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for menopause through a new prescription prepayment certificate (PPC).

To be rolled out from 1 April 2023, the certificate will help around 400,000 women save hundreds of pounds a year, reducing their HRT costs to less than £20 a year.

Report by Alibhaiz.

