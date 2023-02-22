Florida woman calls 911 to stop medical ride service driver going 97 MPH

Polk County resident Tammy Lenze can’t drive to her medical treatments due to her disability.

She relies on medical transport services covered by her health insurer to get to and from weekly appointments.

What should have been another routine ride to the doctor on Dec.

28 turned into a harrowing experience.

Lenze said the medical transport driver lost his temper after she got into the back seat of a car sent by Safe Choice Transport.

Minutes into the trip, Lenze told the I-Team that the man behind the wheel started speeding and driving erratically.