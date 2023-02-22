Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, US President Biden says | News Video

US President Joe Biden has given a speech in Poland in which he vowed Ukraine would "never be a victory for Russia”.

President Biden also paid tribute to Ukraine and its people, ahead of the upcoming anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Speaking in front of A large crowd in the Polish capital, Warsaw, President Biden stressed that western support for Ukraine would never waver.His comments come just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a lengthy address, in which he said he was taking Russia out of the last nuclear arms control treaty with the US